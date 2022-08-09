Huntsville Hospital and LifeSouth to host blood drive to fight blood shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 9, Huntsville Hospital and LifeSouth are teaming up to host an emergency blood drive to help fight blood shortage.

According to LifeSouth, the summer is a difficult time for blood collection as schools close and many regular donors are traveling. Blood usage increases during the summer months, which causes the community’s blood supply to drop when it is needed.

“Patients in Madison County and surrounding hospitals rely on LifeSouth blood donors more than ever during the summer months to ensure that blood is available when they need it,” LifeSouth District Director Kelly McPhail said. “All blood donated stays in the community to help your neighbors in need.”

The drive will be held at Huntsville Hospital’s main medical center, located at 101 Sivley Road SW, in the LifeSouth donor center on the first floor from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. All donors will receive a $20 e-gift card.

Blood donors must be at least 17, or 16 with parental permission, weigh at least 110 pounds, have a photo ID and be in good health.

For more information on donating call 888-795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.