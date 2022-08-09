Deals
Highland Apartments murder suspect pleads guilty to 2019 shooting

Mieisha Rashae Robinson
Mieisha Rashae Robinson(Madison County jail - 2019)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On July 29, Mieisha Rashae Robinson pleaded guilty to a shooting in 2019 at Highland Apartments.

According to court documents, Robinson entered a best interest plea of guilty to the crime of manslaughter as amended from the original charge of murder.

In 2019, Robinson was arrested after he shot Kevin Michael Fouse during a “civil dispute over property.” Fouse was transported to the hospital where he later died. Huntsville Police had also reported that a second person sustained a hand injury and was taken to the hospital.

Robinson has a sentencing hearing on Sept.19 at 9 a.m. The State Probation Office will conduct a pre-sentence Investigation prior to the hearing,

