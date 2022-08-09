Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Threat Continues

A few isolated showers and storms are ongoing this early afternoon with temperatures currently in the low to mid 80s. Expect widely scattered showers and storms to continue to develop into the late afternoon and early evening. Primary hazards today will be heavy downpours, which could lead to isolated flooding issues for some communities in the Valley. Due to added cloud cover and additional rain chances, highs will be on the cooler side with most locations staying in the upper 80s. Most activity should be dying down as we head into the late evening hours, but models are hinting at a few isolated to scattered storms refiring overnight, so you could hear some noisy storms into the early morning hours of your Tuesday. Overnight lows will remain warm and muggy as we dip back into the low and mid 70s.

Plan on an uptick in rain chances on both Wednesday and Thursday as a surface front moves through the region. Several rounds of scattered to numerous showers and storms will be occurring each day with threats for heavy rainfall and flash flooding sticking around. Afternoon highs will remain limited staying in the mid to upper 80s.

After the front passes through Thursday, drier and cooler air will start filtering in the area paving the way for a picture-perfect weekend. Expect plenty doses of sunshine Friday into Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s. Fall lovers rejoice!

