Gadsden State names new Dean of Student Services

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Gadsden Community College named Dr. Janekia Mitchell as its new Dean of Student Services.

Dr. Mitchell previously worked for Gadsden State as an outreach advisor for Upward Bound, a federal TRIO program that provides fundamental support to high school students in their preparation for college.

In 2007, Dr. Mitchell was named the outreach advisor for Title III at Gadsden State’s Vally Street Campus, this is the area’s only campus to have the Historically Black College or Universities (HBCU) designation.

“I am proud of my time at our HBCU campus, not only because of the education and services they provide to students but also because I was a legacy on that campus,” she said. “My grandmother, Claudia King, taught cosmetology on the campus in the 1960s when it was Gadsden Vocational Trade School.”

Dr. Mitchell moved to the Counseling and Advising area of Student Services as an academic advisor a year later. In 2016, Dr. Mitchell was named director of Residence Life at Gadsden State.

After 16 years at Gadsden State, Mitchell transitioned to Emma Sansom Middle School in the Gadsden City School System as the student counselor.

In her new role, Dr. Mitchell has goals including increasing enrollment, providing an environment that encourages a diverse student population and forming community partnerships and relationships.

