Florence PD arrest man on multiple theft charges going back to January

Frederick Livingston
Frederick Livingston(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department arrested and charged a man for multiple reported thefts that have occurred in 2022.

On Aug. 8, officers responded to a theft of property call at Magnolia Gardens. A woman reported that her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot.

That night, a Florence PD officer saw a vehicle matching the description and performed a traffic stop. Officers identified the driver as Fredrick Livingston and detectives responded. Livingston was charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.

Livingston was also served a warrant for first-degree theft of property on Jan. 10. According to the report, Livingston bought a vehicle from a local business but never paid. He claimed the starter in the vehicle was bad and that he would not return the vehicle or pay back the seller.

Livingston was also arrested for allegedly convincing an elderly woman to give him her debit card and PIN number. He told the woman that he needed this information to help her return car parts, but he used the card six times to withdraw $580 from her account.

Livingston was charged with six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, third-degree theft of property and second-degree financial exploitation of an elderly woman.

Livingston is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $52,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

