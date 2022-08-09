Decatur man arrested and charged with assault

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday Decatur Police Department officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Cedar Lake Road SW in reference to an assault.

When officers arrived, they learned that a male had been transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital due to his injuries. Officers visited the victim at the hospital and learned that he was assaulted with a blunt object by Kent Michael Hasting, 35.

Hasting was located at the scene and was transported to the Decatur Police Department where he was charged with Assault 2nd degree.

Hastings was transported to the Morgan County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond set by Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Brown.

