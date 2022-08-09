Deals
City of Huntsville secures federal grant for pedestrian access project

Pedestrian skybridge could connect Lowe Mill to downtown Huntsville.
Pedestrian skybridge could connect Lowe Mill to downtown Huntsville.(City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced on Tuesday that it has secured a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to help fund the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project.

The $20 million grant allows the city to move forward on a project it has been planning for over a decade.

Proposed plan by the City of Huntsville.
Proposed plan by the City of Huntsville.(City of Huntsville)

Mayor Tommy Battle said the grant is key for the city to make many changes to Huntsville.

“Huntsville welcomes the RAISE grant, which will allow us to take property out of flood zones, enhance connectivity and improve our transportation grid along Pinhook Creek,” Mayor Battle said in a statement. “We appreciate our partnership with the federal government and this grant, which will help us take Huntsville to the next level.”

The PARC project will connect downtown, Mill Creek and Lowe Mill communities through greenways and a suspended pedestrian bridge. These areas are currently separated by U.S. Highway 231 and U.S. Highway 431/AL53.

The project will also reduce flooding and improve the floodplain along Pinhook Creek in the downtown district. The city applied for a $25 million federal RAISE grant in April.

Huntsville City Council President John Meredith spoke out against a skybridge in April.

