Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

ADPH orders Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that it ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax...
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that it ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.(MGN Online / Novavax, Inc.)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that it ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

According to the ADPH, 5,000 of those doses will be sent to county health departments throughout the state. The vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be available for people 18 years and older.

The vaccine is a two-dose primary series that will be given three to eight weeks apart. A third primary dose is not authorized at this time and the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is not authorized for use as a booster dose.

The most common side effect during trials was pain at the site of injection. Side effects within the first seven days of getting the vaccine are common, but they are mostly mild and only last a few days.

To get more information about COVID-19 vaccine providers and clinics, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person barricaded in home on Oldfield Road near Lily Flagg Road
Huntsville Police: woman facing firearm charge after barricading in home on Oldfield Road
Paul Rambert
Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident
Car on wire in Madison
Power restored in Madison following vehicle crash near Martin Road
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

The grant totals $2 million and it will be used for the design and construction of a roadway...
Rep. Aderholt announces grant for Sheffield railroad overpass
Jimmy O'Neal Spencer is accused of killing three people while on parole.
Parole denied for man accused of three 2018 Guntersville murders
Jason Phillip Bost
Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine
Person barricaded in home on Oldfield Road near Lily Flagg Road
Huntsville Police: woman facing firearm charge after barricading in home on Oldfield Road