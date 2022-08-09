ADPH orders Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that it ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

According to the ADPH, 5,000 of those doses will be sent to county health departments throughout the state. The vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be available for people 18 years and older.

The vaccine is a two-dose primary series that will be given three to eight weeks apart. A third primary dose is not authorized at this time and the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is not authorized for use as a booster dose.

The most common side effect during trials was pain at the site of injection. Side effects within the first seven days of getting the vaccine are common, but they are mostly mild and only last a few days.

