‘9 to 5 The Musical’ opens at The Shoals Theatre

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How many of you tumbled out of bed and stumbled in the kitchen today? The cast of “9 to 5 The Musical” sure did.

The iconic show is hitting the stage at The Shoals Theatre in Florence, August 11-14. The show is based on the 1980 film starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda. All the music and lyrics were also written by Parton herself.

It follows the friendship of three hard-working women who are all fed-up with their egotistical boss. The women give their workplace a dream makeover and try to take over the company that controlled them for so long.

The musical is a real family affair for director Jacob Adams. While he’s calling all the shots, his mom, Jennifer, is on stage as one of the lead roles, Judy Burnly. The two have been part of productions together before and find it rather easy to work along side one another.

The cast and crew at Shoals Community Theatre is ready with all the musical numbers and dance breaks you could imagine.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. You can purchase your tickets by calling 256-764-1700 or visit www.theshoalstheatre.org!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.