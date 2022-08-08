West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction.

West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.

The classrooms are getting an aesthetic improvement with a fresh coat of paint along with a major technological improvement with brand new interactive boards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland said the front lobby will look completely different. The original roof is being raised and a new mural will be added to welcome students in the school.

“This is greatly needed for us,” Cleveland said. “It’s an upgrade, the buildings have been added on to three times. There’s a lot to be done and I hope the kids take pride in it. It looks really nice and everything’s up to date.”

The project should be completed in September.

School leaders are hoping to finish building their staff along with the construction. They still need to fill one general studies teacher position as Cleveland said the teacher left to go closer to home.

He said just two teachers retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year and zero teachers quit during the nationwide struggle to hire and retain teachers.

In an effort to keep teachers working, the state of Alabama offered raises to teachers based on experience. As of Aug. 8, Limestone County is still working to fill 37 positions, from part-time interventionists to full-time teachers.

