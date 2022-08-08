Walk-in urgent care clinic opening in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A new walk-in urgent care clinic featuring exam rooms, x-ray capabilities and more, will be opening in Ardmore on Aug. 29.

Fastpace Health will be operating the clinic that will be open sevens day a week to serve residents in Ardmore and surrounding counties. Fastpace Health CEO, Greg Steil, said a new facility like this clinic is key to giving professional health care service to Ardmore.

“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free and professional health care experience to Ardmore,” Steil said in a statement. “Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community. We have built our name and reputation on our compassionate, reliable and affordable approach to health care with services that can be scarce in smaller communities.”

To celebrate the opening of the clinic, Fastpace Health has launched an online contest to give away a 50-inch 4K UHD television on Facebook.

This clinic will provide patients with walk-in urgent care, primary and preventative health care services. Scheduled services like behavioral, telehealth and occupational health care needs will be provided.

