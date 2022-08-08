Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Walk-in urgent care clinic opening in Ardmore

A new urgent care clinic opens in Ardmore, Tennessee, on Aug. 29.
A new urgent care clinic opens in Ardmore, Tennessee, on Aug. 29.(Fastpace Health)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A new walk-in urgent care clinic featuring exam rooms, x-ray capabilities and more, will be opening in Ardmore on Aug. 29.

Fastpace Health will be operating the clinic that will be open sevens day a week to serve residents in Ardmore and surrounding counties. Fastpace Health CEO, Greg Steil, said a new facility like this clinic is key to giving professional health care service to Ardmore.

“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free and professional health care experience to Ardmore,” Steil said in a statement. “Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community. We have built our name and reputation on our compassionate, reliable and affordable approach to health care with services that can be scarce in smaller communities.”

To celebrate the opening of the clinic, Fastpace Health has launched an online contest to give away a 50-inch 4K UHD television on Facebook.

This clinic will provide patients with walk-in urgent care, primary and preventative health care services. Scheduled services like behavioral, telehealth and occupational health care needs will be provided.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a Lawrence County Sheriff's Officer-involved shooting
One dead after Lawrence Co. officer involved shooting
Pickett was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
Guenther allegedly shot a male subject before barricading himself and his family inside the...
Saturday shooting turned into stand-off
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Hayes was arrested for stealing an ambulance and a fire truck.
Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles

Latest News

Sonny Martin (left) stands with his father, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office pilot Matt Martin...
Fort Payne teen awarded scholarship
West Limestone High School undergoing renovations as school begins
West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class
Paul Rambert
Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident
Commissioner Hill says construction will start at the end of the month, but crews are already...
Madison County workers prepare for construction on Keel Mountain