UPDATE: Power has been restored to areas in Downtown Hunstville

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations responded to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville.

Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street was impacted by the power outage.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause was unknown at this time service has been restored to the areas.

Huntsville Utilities made repairs to the lines coming from the substation.

