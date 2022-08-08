UPDATE: Alleged Lauderdale Co. arsonist, burglar has been arrested

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 8 a.m. on August 8 a structure fire was reported at a restaurant at the 800 block of County Road 189 in the Cooley’s Corner community.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Central, Underwood, Oakland and Waterloo Volunteer Fire Departments responded to extinguish the fire. Deputies and investigators with the LCSO also responded to the scene.

Throughout the investigation, it was revealed that the fire had been set after someone committed Burglary and Theft of Property.

According to LCSO, due to the numerous tips received from the public Christopher Lynn Jordan, 42 was able to be identified and charged on August 11.

Jordan is charged with Arson in the 2nd degree, Burglary in the 3rd degree, Criminal Mischief in the 1st degree, Theft of Property in the 4th degree, Possession of Marijuana in the 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jordan is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $49,000 bond.

