Unsettled Weather Pattern This Week

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Mainly dry across the Tennessee Valley early this afternoon with temperatures sitting in the mid and upper 80s. As we head throughout the rest of your afternoon and into the early evening, afternoon highs will be climbing back into the low 90s and scattered storms will begin developing. Some storms could become strong, capable of producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Expect most shower and storm activity to be ending by the late evening hours with overnight lows falling back into the low and mid 70s.

Rain chances will continue increasing in coverage Tuesday through Thursday as a cold front approaches and sinks into the region. This will bring several rounds of scattered to numerous showers and storms each day with afternoon highs a bit cooler in the mid to upper 80s. Main threats will be heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized flash flooding.

We’re looking much drier by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend with relatively lower dewpoints, so get ready for some much needed relief from the heat and humidity.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

