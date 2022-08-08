Deals
Stormy pattern continues this week

By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Good Monday morning.  After a fairly wet and stormy weekend we will start off our work and school week with temperatures in the 70s and muggy conditions, areas a patchy but dense fog will develop through the morning commute. 

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s, the wind will be very light form the SW at 3 to 7 miles per hour.  The heat index will climb into the upper 90s before scattered to numerous rain showers and storms begin to develop around lunchtime.  Storms will stay with us through the evening hours will some storms becoming stronger in nature.  Some storms will not only produce locally heavy rainfall, but frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible as well. 

Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with some patchy fog in spots, lows will be warm again in the low to middle 70s.  Tuesday and Wednesday are similar days with highs near 90 degrees and more scattered to numerous rain showers and storms into the afternoon and evening hours.  A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing better chances of rain and thunderstorms, especially earlier in the day. 

Behind this cold front will be a slightly drier air mass that will knock down high temperatures and lower out humidity levels for Friday and Saturday.  This cold front will bring a brief end to our stormy and wet pattern.

