Power restored in Madison following vehicle crash near Martin Road

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities shut off power to a number of customers in Madison on Monday morning following a vehicle accident in the area of Martin Road.

The outage in Madison impacted customers from Mill Road south of I-565 to Martin Road and from Sullivan Street east to Hughes Road. The crashed vehicle was entangled in a wire. The power was shut off in order to safely remove the vehicle.

Officials with Huntsville Utilities said service was restored around 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.