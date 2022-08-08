Deals
Power restored in Madison following vehicle crash near Martin Road

Car on wire in Madison
Car on wire in Madison(Huntsville Utilities)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities shut off power to a number of customers in Madison on Monday morning following a vehicle accident in the area of Martin Road.

The outage in Madison impacted customers from Mill Road south of I-565 to Martin Road and from Sullivan Street east to Hughes Road. The crashed vehicle was entangled in a wire. The power was shut off in order to safely remove the vehicle.

Officials with Huntsville Utilities said service was restored around 9 a.m.

