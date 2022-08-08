Deals
One man killed in Priceville wreck on Sunday

The Morgan County Coroner confirmed that one man was killed after a wreck involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck happened on Sunday in Priceville.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Coroner confirmed that one man was killed after a wreck involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck happened on Sunday in Priceville.

Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn, said the man who died was Jessy Lancaster, 36.

When the wreck happened on Sunday, it closed multiple lanes on Highway 67 near the Pilot Travel Center.

