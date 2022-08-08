Deals
Muscle Shoals Sound Studio celebrates 53 years with ‘Swampaversary’

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The iconic Muscle Shoals Sound Studio is celebrating 53 years in the business with a big ‘ole party known as, ‘Swampaversary.’

The night’s entertainment will make you want to move and groove with performances from studio co-founder and legendary bassist David Hood, and Clayton Ivey, Jimmy Nutt, Cosmic Mama and many more.

In 1969, David Hood, Roger Hawkins, Jimmy Johnson and Barry Beckett opened the doors to the recording studio that would soon be home to more hits they could ever imagine. Known as the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section or ‘The Swampers,’ those Alabama boys recorded with every name from The Rolling Stones, to Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Bob Segar, Cher and many more.

Flash forward to now, more current names such as Chris Stapleton, The Black Keys and Band of Horses have recorded in the same space.

On August 13, the hallowed grounds will close down for a celebration of rhythm and blues! The gates open at 5:30 pm and the music cranks up at 6:30! Food and refreshments will be available to purchase throughout the night.

Swampaversary is a fundraiser, and proceeds will benefit the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation that owns and operates the iconic studio at 3614 Jackson Highway in Sheffield.

Tickets are $35 and are available at www.muscleshoalssoundstudio.org.

