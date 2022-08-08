Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 4, executed a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop on a 4-month joint investigation involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, ATF and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Officer.

According to MCSO, the Loss Prevention units of Walmart, Target, Lowes and Home Depot assisted in the investigation. The investigation revolved around the buying and selling of stolen property.

During the search of the shop, multiple items that were believed to be stolen were recovered. Some items that were still in original packaging were determined to be stolen from Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and Target stores with an estimated total of $42,000.

According to MCSO, 263 guns were recovered, a variety of gun accessories and $88,000 in cash were received.

Three others were arrested with Santo Felix Andres, Wanderine Campbell and the pawn shop owner, Joe Cephus Campbell III.

John Calton Eller, Zachary Matthew Shake and Dylan Wayne Green were each arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st with a $50,000 bond.

The MCSO says that if you have pawned anything with Joe’s Pawn Shop, you will need to get with a representative about retrieving those items.

The MSCO also says that because of the volume of pawn tickets and receipts, it will take time to examine those to determine if any other property may have been stolen.

There are more arrested and charges anticipated in both state and federal courts.

