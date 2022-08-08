Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid

Albertville pawn shop raided by law enforcement agencies
Albertville pawn shop raided by law enforcement agencies(JPS)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 4, executed a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop on a 4-month joint investigation involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, ATF and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Officer.

According to MCSO, the Loss Prevention units of Walmart, Target, Lowes and Home Depot assisted in the investigation. The investigation revolved around the buying and selling of stolen property.

During the search of the shop, multiple items that were believed to be stolen were recovered. Some items that were still in original packaging were determined to be stolen from Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and Target stores with an estimated total of $42,000.

According to MCSO, 263 guns were recovered, a variety of gun accessories and $88,000 in cash were received.

Three others were arrested with Santo Felix Andres, Wanderine Campbell and the pawn shop owner, Joe Cephus Campbell III.

John Calton Eller, Zachary Matthew Shake and Dylan Wayne Green were each arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st with a $50,000 bond.

The MCSO says that if you have pawned anything with Joe’s Pawn Shop, you will need to get with a representative about retrieving those items.

The MSCO also says that because of the volume of pawn tickets and receipts, it will take time to examine those to determine if any other property may have been stolen.

There are more arrested and charges anticipated in both state and federal courts.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a Lawrence County Sheriff's Officer-involved shooting
One dead after Lawrence Co. officer involved shooting
Pickett was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
Guenther allegedly shot a male subject before barricading himself and his family inside the...
Saturday shooting turned into stand-off
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Hayes was arrested for stealing an ambulance and a fire truck.
Police: Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed that a Louisville, Kentucky, man died in a...
Louisville man dies in Cullman County wreck
Jimmy O'Neal Spencer is accused of killing three people while on parole.
Gov. Ivey writes to board members regarding Guntersville triple murderer parole
Alex Wayne Hollingsworth
Guntersville man arrested for selling cocaine that caused overdoses
The SPLC and ACLU-AL filed Hudson v. Ivey on July 15, challenging the move by the Alabama...
Advocacy groups argue Madison County judgeship should be returned to Jefferson County