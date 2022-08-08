Madison County workers prepare for construction on Keel Mountain

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County crews are prepping the windy streets of Keel Mountain Road for construction. Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill says he wants to make it safer for the long run.

Commissioner Hill says they started to see a problem when torrential rain flooded the area in February 2020. The heavy rain got under the street and loosened the materials holding the road in place.

“We had an emergency closure on it,” explained Commissioner Hill, “The engineers looked at it and said the school bus didn’t need to be on it, heavy equipment didn’t need to be on it. It was an emergency closure at that time.”

He says he solved that by strengthening the road by adding rock under the road, but it did illuminate another problem.

The rain eroded part of the side of the mountain, it moved tightly packed soil to the bottom of the hill. It may sound like a small problem, but that soil is keeping the road in place, and if they continue to see heavy rainfall, it will no longer keep the road stable.

This is a necessary pathway for people who live on the mountain to leave their neighborhood and get to work or pick up groceries.

He says the road is completely safe right now but it could be a problem down the road.

“We know there’s a possibility that 10, 15, 20 years that road could be unstable again,” said Commissioner Hill. “And, it’s the best interest of the taxpayers and us at this time to try and mitigate some of that and do it now instead of passing it down the line.”

The plan is to make about 1.5 acres near the top of the mountain less steep and put in more sustainable materials, like rocks, to drain the water away from the road.

In total, the construction will cost $815,000 split between the Alabama Department of Transportation and the county commission at an 80% and 20% split, respectively.

Commissioner Hill says the construction was supposed to start at the end of July but they had to push the start date to about a month later because there are still ‘i’s to be dotted and t’s to be crossed.’

He says the construction will take almost four months and they may close one lane during some stages of construction, but the road will be passable at all times.

