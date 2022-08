CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a Louisville, Kentucky, man died in a two-vehicle wreck on Monday in Cullman County.

Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said Conor James Nelis, 22, died in the wreck.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened near I-65 and County Road 222.

