Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office seek help to find arsonist burglar

Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office seek help to find arsonist burglar
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office seek help to find arsonist burglar(LCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 8 a.m. Saturday morning a structure fire was reported at a restaurant at the 800 block of County Road 189 in the Cooley’s Corner community.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Central, Underwood, Oakland and Waterloo Volunteer Fire Departments responded to extinguish the fire. Deputies and investigators with the LCSO also responded to the scene.

Throughout the investigation, it was revealed that the fire had been set after someone committed Burglary and Theft of Property.

The LCSO asks that if you have any information regarding the burglary, theft and arson of the restaurant, to contact Investigator Matt Burbank at (256)760-5772 or email mburbank@lauderdalecountyal.gov.

Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a Lawrence County Sheriff's Officer-involved shooting
One dead after Lawrence Co. officer involved shooting
Pickett was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
Guenther allegedly shot a male subject before barricading himself and his family inside the...
Saturday shooting turned into stand-off
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Hayes was arrested for stealing an ambulance and a fire truck.
Police: Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles

Latest News

Marshall County Schools - New security measures
Marshall County Schools - New security measures
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid
Tomas Juan Francisco
Boaz man pleads guilty of rape ahead of trial
Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville
UPDATE: Power has been restored to areas in Downtown Hunstville