Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office seek help to find arsonist burglar

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 8 a.m. Saturday morning a structure fire was reported at a restaurant at the 800 block of County Road 189 in the Cooley’s Corner community.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Central, Underwood, Oakland and Waterloo Volunteer Fire Departments responded to extinguish the fire. Deputies and investigators with the LCSO also responded to the scene.

Throughout the investigation, it was revealed that the fire had been set after someone committed Burglary and Theft of Property.

The LCSO asks that if you have any information regarding the burglary, theft and arson of the restaurant, to contact Investigator Matt Burbank at (256)760-5772 or email mburbank@lauderdalecountyal.gov.

Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.