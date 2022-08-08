Deals
Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident

Paul Rambert
Paul Rambert(Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was charged with murder in the investigation of a Mangum Drive shooting on August 5.

According to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson, Paul Rambert, 32, was booked into the Madison County Jail on the morning of August 6 after an alleged overnight shooting incident resulted in the death of 32-year-old Michael Williams.

Officers found Williams wounded as they arrived on the scene. Williams was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

