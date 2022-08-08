Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is currently responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville.

Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street is being impacted by the power outage.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause is unknown at this time and crews will restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

