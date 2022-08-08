Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

How to learn about the best mattress for your sleep style

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re not getting a good night’s sleep, it can change the trajectory of your whole day. And a key contribution to a good night’s sleep is a good mattress!

But who actually knows what to look for when shopping for a mattress? Do you like a firm or soft mattress? Do you sleep on your side or on your back?

Sleep Outfitters matches people with a Personal Sleep Profile to figure out the perfect mattress for back pain, staying asleep longer, even snoring! Sleep Outfitters has locations all across north Alabama so you can go in and get your own sleep profile!

For more information, check out SleepOutfitters.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a Lawrence County Sheriff's Officer-involved shooting
One dead after Lawrence Co. officer involved shooting
Pickett was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
Guenther allegedly shot a male subject before barricading himself and his family inside the...
Saturday shooting turned into stand-off
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Hayes was arrested for stealing an ambulance and a fire truck.
Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles