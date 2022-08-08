Guntersville man arrested for selling cocaine that caused overdoses

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force arrested and charged a man that had connections to at least three overdoses in February.

Between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, five overdoses in Marshall County were confirmed. Those overdoses resulted in the death of two people.

Alex Wayne Hollingsworth, 24, was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. According to the Marshall County Drug Task Force, the cocaine that Hollingsworth allegedly sold led to at least three of the five overdoses in February.

