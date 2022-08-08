Deals
Gov. Ivey writes to board members regarding Guntersville triple murderer parole

Jimmy O'Neal Spencer is accused of killing three people while on parole.
Jimmy O'Neal Spencer is accused of killing three people while on parole.
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Governor Kay Ivey wrote a letter to the Board of Pardon and Paroles regarding Jimmy O’Neal Spencer.

Spencer was granted parole in November 2017 before he committed three murders in 2018. Four years later Spencer is up for parole and Gov. Ivey does not think that it should be granted.

In Gov. Ivey’s statement, she says that Spencer was wrongly granted parole in November 2017 and to parole him again would be ‘dangerous and downright despicable.’

“Today is a time to return our focus to this particular case, and in doing so, to ensure that Spencer is never again able to harm innocent people,” Gov. Ivey said in the letter. “By any measure, Spencer is unworthy of parole. He has proven that he is a danger to the public and cannot be trusted in any way. His first award of parole was a grievous error, with deadly consequences for three precious lives. The Board simply cannot parole Spencer a second time.”

READ MORE: New bill in the works after Guntersville triple murder

Spencer’s parole hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

