Fort Payne teen awarded scholarship

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne teenager was awarded a scholarship as announced by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Sonny Martin was awarded the Airborne Public Safety Association, Southeast Region Scholarship. Martin will be attending Auburn University in the fall to study computer engineering.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement:

“Sonny, everyone at the DCSO is so very proud of you and all that you have accomplished. Keep believing in yourself and there will be no limits in what you achieve. May God continue to bless and keep you in all that you do.”

