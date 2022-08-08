Deals
Dept. of Public Health reports 19 monkeypox cases in Alabama

(WABI)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 19 cases of monkeypox in Alabama as of August 8, 2022.

Officials say more cases are expected as testing increases.

The ADPH continues to respond to additional cases while following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We’re told each case of monkeypox is investigated by the ADPH to provide education regarding isolation and treatment in addition to helping identify contacts who might benefit from a vaccine.

The state confirms 1,271 doses of the Jynneos vaccine have been received and another 4,600 doses are expected to be delivered soon. Because of limited vaccine availability, the ADPH says the general public does not need to take the vaccine unless they are a contact to a case or have other risk factors.

The ADPH says anyone can be infected with monkeypox.

The CDC lists the following ways monkeypox can be spread:

· Direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs or body fluids

· Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex

· Touching objects, fabrics (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the rash or body fluids of someone with monkeypox

· Being scratched or bitten by an infected animal

For additional information from the ADPH about monkeypox, you can click here.

