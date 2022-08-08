Culture and cuisine come together on new show, ‘Recipe Lost and Found’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A lot of us have a recipe we love that’s been passed down in our families.

I think everyone in my family has a copy of my grandmother’s recipe for Mountain Dew Cake. There’s something nostalgic and comforting about those old family recipes.

But sometimes recipes can get lost or mixed up. That’s why chef Casey Corn is on a mission to help others rediscover their lost family recipes. She pieces together each family’s culture, traditions and personal stories in her show, “Recipe Lost and Found.”

The new Magnolia Network show airs new episodes every Friday night on Discovery+.

For ore information or to stream the first episode, visit DiscoveryPlus.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.