Sunday Morning Forecast

Sunday is looking warm and muggy once again. Temps settled into the lower to middle 70s.

Much of the same this afternoon with highs in the low 90s and a shot at showers and storms.

Winding down to the 70s overnight with chances for lingering storms.

We pick back up the summer like forecast going into Monday on with highs in the 90s with chances for afternoon showers and storms.

