One dead after Lawrence Co. officer involved shooting

By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy.

According to a press release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to make stop a Ford F-150 driven by Marty Hutto around 9:15 p.m. but the vehicle refused to yield.

Marty Hutto was allegedly throwing things at the deputy’s vehicle in an attempt to slow the pursuit. The deputy’s vehicle sustained damage to the windshield and tires.

When Hutto’s vehicle became disabled, he exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the deputy. The deputy immediately shot at Hutto, striking him in the side. Hutto later died as a result of the gunshot.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says that the firearm originally pointed at the deputy was a flare gun modified with a 12-gauge shotgun shell.

The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave.

