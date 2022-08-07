Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles

Hayes was arrested for stealing an ambulance and a fire truck.
Hayes was arrested for stealing an ambulance and a fire truck.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after stealing an ambulance and then a firetruck after crashing the ambulance.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Tyrek Hayes was picked up by an Athens-Limestone EMS ambulance for a welfare check. Hayes then entered the driver’s seat leaving one EMT in the patient area and throwing another from the vehicle.

Hayes then drove north before leaving the roadway and nearly landing the ambulance in Swan Creek. At that point, Hayes allegedly fled on foot until he reached Hwy. 31 where he was able to steal a firetruck that belonged to the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department.

Early this morning, a burglar who stole a vehicle in Athens, wrecked on Hwy. 31 south near Pryor Field Airport. At...

Posted by Limestone County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 7, 2022

Hayes drove southbound in the truck on Hwy. 31 but when law enforcement spotted him, he once again left the roadway. Hayes drove a quarter mile off-road before crashing into a thicket and totaling the vehicle. Hayes then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly caught by Athens Police Officers and deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was arrested after stealing an ambulance and a fire truck Sunday morning.
A man was arrested after stealing an ambulance and a fire truck Sunday morning.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Hayes has been charged with two counts of theft, assault, kidnapping, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center and bond has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firework mishap injures child at Trash Pandas game
One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug 9 and 10
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
Joe's Pawn Shop owner, Joe Cephus Campbell was arrested following the raid
Owner among three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Service raid
Ryan Thurmond (left) and Stacey Stephens (right)
Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop
(File)
One dead in DeKalb Co. Freightliner crash

Latest News

Pickett was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic shooting
One man is dead after a Lawrence County Sheriff's Officer-involved shooting
One dead after Lawrence Co. officer involved shooting
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Warm, muggy Sunday with chances of showers
The Huntsville Police Department held an open house Saturday with the hopes of recruiting new...
HPD hosts open house obstacle course