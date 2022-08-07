Isolated Strong Storms Possible Through The Evening

Scattered showers and storms are continuing to fire up late this afternoon with a few stronger clusters mainly west of I-65. Primary threats as we head throughout the rest of the afternoon and early evening will be gusty downburst winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Any strong storms should be ending shortly after sunset with mainly dry conditions expected overnight. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer dipping into the low and mid 70s.

Plan on a dry start to your work week, so no impacts for your early morning commute. However, by midday scattered showers and storms will begin to develop and continue into the evening hours, so keep the rain gear nearby. Afternoon highs will be soaring back into the low 90s with convections once again dying down by the late evening hours.

Rain chances will begin increasing in coverage likely Tuesday through Thursday as a cold front approaches and sinks into the region. This will bring multiple rounds of scattered to numerous showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall and flash flood remaining the main hazards throughout this timeframe. Drier and slightly more refreshing air will be arriving on Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

