Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic shooting

Pickett was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Pickett was arrested and charged with capital murder.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested and charged a man with capital murder following a shooting that took place just after midnight on July 29.

According to a press release from the Huntsville Police Department, Curtis Pickett, 32, was charged for a shooting incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Lancewood Dr.

Investigators with HPD believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Tiffani Cole, 35, was killed in the shooting.

Pickett is being held in the Madison County Jail with no bond.

