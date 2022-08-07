Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic shooting
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested and charged a man with capital murder following a shooting that took place just after midnight on July 29.
According to a press release from the Huntsville Police Department, Curtis Pickett, 32, was charged for a shooting incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Lancewood Dr.
Investigators with HPD believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Tiffani Cole, 35, was killed in the shooting.
Pickett is being held in the Madison County Jail with no bond.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.