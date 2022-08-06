Warm, muggy conditions ahead of scattered showers Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning! Your Saturday is looking warm and muggy once again. You are waking up to some lingering clouds and sunshine!

Temperatures will reach the 90s Saturday. You may also see some showers and storms. Clouds will gradually build throughout the day.

Temperatures will wind down into the 70s overnight with clearing skies.

The summer-like forecast continues Monday with highs in the 90s, and chances for afternoon showers and storms.

