Scattered Showers & Storms Continuing This Evening

Heat and humidity continues across the Tennessee Valley today, which is no surprise really with feels like temperatures nearing the triple digits in several locations. A few scattered showers and storms that developed earlier this afternoon are still ongoing as we head into the early evening. Most of this activity will stay mainly situated east of I-65 with brief damaging wind gusts possible. However, main threats through sunset include pockets of heavy rainfall and frequent lightning from a few stronger storms. All threats will be ending by the late evening hours with mainly dry conditions overnight. Another warm and muggy night is in store with overnight lows falling back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Copy and paste kind of forecast as we head into the rest of your weekend with additional scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours. I wouldn’t cancel any of your outdoor plans, but expect brief interruptions and an hour or two delay. Afternoon highs will remain hot climbing back into the low and mid 90s with triple-digit heat indices likely sticking around.

The weather pattern will remain largely unchanged into the next work week until midweek when we’ll be tracking a front approaching the region. This will bring back elevated rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday. Plan on afternoon highs to be a bit cooler as well only topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.