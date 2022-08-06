Deals
Saturday Morning Forecast

Saturday
Saturday(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Saturday AM is looking warm and muggy once again. Some lingering clouds but sunshine to start off your day.

Much of the same this afternoon with highs in the 90s and a shot at showers and storms.

Plenty of sunshine to work with for the early portions of the noon hour but pushing past we will see clouds gradually build.

Winding down to the 70s overnight with clearing skies.

We pick back up the summer like forecast going into Monday on with highs in the 90s with chances for afternoon showers and storms.

