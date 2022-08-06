Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Police say Oklahoma City man killed his 3 children, himself

Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest...
Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City man fatally shot his three young children then shot and killed himself early Saturday, according to police.

A person jogging or walking called police after spotting the four bodies in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, said Capt. Michelle Henderson.

Henderson said the man and the children did not live in the neighborhood where they were found, but that they had lived nearby.

Henderson said police had been searching for a man and his sons since shortly before 4:30 a.m. after learning that he had taken the children and made “concerning statements” about their well-being.

The names and ages of the four were not released, although Henderson said the children were each younger than 7. Whether the children were boys or girls was also not being immediately released, Henderson said.

“This weekend, we’re releasing very little information,” and more details are expected to be provided Monday, Henderson said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe's Pawn Shop owner, Joe Cephus Campbell was arrested following the raid
Owner among three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Service raid
Firework mishap injures child at Trash Pandas game
One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug 9 and 10
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
Ryan Thurmond (left) and Stacey Stephens (right)
Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop
A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

Latest News

Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter,...
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
Lightning struck a large oil storage tank on Friday evening in Matanzas, Cuba, causing a huge...
17 missing, dozens hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm
Firework mishap injures child at Trash Pandas game
One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game
The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports it is investigating a case of animal cruelty with the...
‘Inhuman and barbaric’: 2 missing dogs found tied up, shot in the head