Pedestrian hit and killed in Dekalb County

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 9:10 p.m. Thursday night a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Pedro Cazares-Castaneda, 50.

Cazares-Castaneda was standing in the roadway when he was struck by a grey SUV. Cazares-Castaneda was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the vehicle left the scene of the crash and is unknown at this time.

The accident occurred on Alabama 176 near Dekalb County 297, approximately six miles south of Fort Payne.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or incident should contact ALEA Troopers at (256)353-0631.

