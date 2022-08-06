Deals
One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A mishap occurred during the fireworks show following the Huntsville Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies game at Toyota Field on 500 Trash Panda Way in Madison, AL.

Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) says that one person was transported to Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fireworks show started behind center field at the end of the game before one shot over the right field berm towards a group of juveniles.

Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game - VC: Erik Hulse

Here is the statement from the Trash Pandas:

“On Friday night during the Trash Pandas postgame fireworks show, one firework unexpectedly ignited, causing it to veer off course. No fans were harmed, and the fireworks vendor adamantly expressed that this has never happened before in over 40 years of their experience. Every Toyota Field fireworks show is always supervised by the Madison Fire and Rescue Departments. All parties are taking extreme precautions to ensure that this does not happen again.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

