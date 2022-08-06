Deals
Mental Health Center plans to open children’s facility
By Matthew King and Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama serves Morgan, Limestone, and Lawrence County with counseling services for people struggling with their mental health. Now the center is expanding to better serve the community’s youth.

Bill Giguere, development officer for the Mental Health Center, said the facility needs an upgrade due to the increase in the number of patients.

“Our current facility was never designed for the number of people we’re seeing here currently,” Giguere said. “The number of people this clinic has served over the last few years has gone up over 20 percent.”

The new facility will go directly beside the current counseling center and still provide the services that it always had but will be more fit for children’s needs. Giguere said the facility has served around 1,300 patients in the last year with 600 of them being children.

“The facility we use provides services to both adults and children,” Giguere said. “We just felt it would be more conducive for children’s therapy to have their own facility.”

The children’s facility is estimated to cost around $1.2 million and the Limestone County Commission is providing $600,000 of COVID-19 relief for the project.

Commission Chairman Collin Daly says that the investment in the facility is a no-brainer and that helping children early on will increas their overall quality of life.

“If we save one person from winding up in a mental institution or a prison, it’s worth the while,” Daly said. “The younger we can help people in their lives, the better quality of life they will have.”

There is currently no timetable for when the facility will be completed, however, Giguere hopes it is ready to go by the end of 2023.

