Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Limestone Co. Sheriff has a suspect in custody following stand-off

Limestone County deputies on the scene of a standoff on Craft Road
Limestone County deputies on the scene of a standoff on Craft Road(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it has one person in custody after a stand-off at a residence on Craft Rd. We’ve now learned that this began as a shooting call on Saturday afternoon. Deputies on the scene tell WAFF 48 that someone entered the home, and was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner then barricaded himself in the home with his family when law enforcement arrived. Investigators are not commenting on why this happened. But, deputies tell us the man let children and a woman go. He surrendered without incident a short time later.

There’s no word right now on the name or condition of the person who was shot, or the person taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe's Pawn Shop owner, Joe Cephus Campbell was arrested following the raid
Owner among three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Service raid
Firework mishap injures child at Trash Pandas game
One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug 9 and 10
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
Ryan Thurmond (left) and Stacey Stephens (right)
Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop
A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

Latest News

(File)
Lanes of I-59 shut down after fatal crash
I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in the area.
Deadly wreck impacting traffic on I-59
The Trash Pandas and the fireworks company released statements Saturday regarding the incident.
One injured in firework mishap
Firework mishap injures child at Trash Pandas game
One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game