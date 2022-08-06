Lanes of I-59 shut down after fatal crash

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in DeKalb County following a fatal crash Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the lanes are expected to remain impacted for several hours.

A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that a single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. ALEA says the vehicle left the roadway and crashed then it was engulfed in flames.

The crash occurred near Fort Payne at mile marker 215 on I-59 northbound.

