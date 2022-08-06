Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Lanes of I-59 shut down after fatal crash

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in DeKalb County following a fatal crash Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the lanes are expected to remain impacted for several hours.

A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that a single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. ALEA says the vehicle left the roadway and crashed then it was engulfed in flames.

The crash occurred near Fort Payne at mile marker 215 on I-59 northbound.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe's Pawn Shop owner, Joe Cephus Campbell was arrested following the raid
Owner among three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Service raid
Firework mishap injures child at Trash Pandas game
One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug 9 and 10
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
Ryan Thurmond (left) and Stacey Stephens (right)
Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop
A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

Latest News

Firework mishap injures child at Trash Pandas game
One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game
Warm, muggy conditions ahead of scattered showers Saturday
Warm, muggy conditions ahead of scattered showers Saturday
Warm, muggy conditions ahead of scattered showers Saturday
Warm, muggy conditions ahead of scattered showers Saturday
Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game