Lanes of I-59 shut down after fatal crash
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in DeKalb County following a fatal crash Saturday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the lanes are expected to remain impacted for several hours.
A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that a single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. ALEA says the vehicle left the roadway and crashed then it was engulfed in flames.
The crash occurred near Fort Payne at mile marker 215 on I-59 northbound.
