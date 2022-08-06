Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game

Firework mishap injures child at Trash Pandas game
Firework mishap injures child at Trash Pandas game(HTP)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A mishap occurred during the fireworks show following the Huntsville Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies game at Toyota Field on 500 Trash Panda Way in Madison, AL.

The fireworks show started behind center field at the end of the game before one shot over the right field berm and hit a group of juveniles.

Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game - VC: Erik Hulse

Here is the statement from the Trash Pandas:

“On Friday night during the Trash Pandas postgame fireworks show, one firework unexpectedly ignited, causing it to veer off course. No fans were harmed, and the fireworks vendor adamantly expressed that this has never happened before in over 40 years of their experience. Every Toyota Field fireworks show is always supervised by the Madison Fire and Rescue Departments. All parties are taking extreme precautions to ensure that this does not happen again.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Joe's Pawn Shop owner, Joe Cephus Campbell was arrested following the raid
Owner among three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Service raid
A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug 9 and 10
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’

Latest News

Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game - VC: Erik Hulse
Marshall County Sheriff's Office logo
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office held active shooter training at Asbury High
Pedestrian hit and killed in Dekalb County
Pedestrian hit and killed in Dekalb County
Rock the South is underway
Rock the South is underway