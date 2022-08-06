Deals
Choco Taco may make a return, Klondike says

(CNN, WTTG, NBC, CBS, TWITTER, @CARISSAPROKOP_, TIKTOK, @TONYNODIMES, TIKTOK, @BADTASTIC, TIKTOK, @SLOBBYDIGITAL, TIKTOK, @JOHNBLUERIGGS, COMEDY CENTRAL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Choco Taco may yet get a second life.

Klondike says an outpouring of support for the product has made them “reconsider our long-term plans.”

It was a few weeks ago the ice cream novelty-maker shook social media when it announced the Choco Taco would be discontinued.

They said the reason for the discontinuation was “a result of complex production challenges” amid the pandemic.

Klondike’s announcement upset many on Twitter.

Even U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat chimed in to jokingly announce he would push to invoke the Defense Production Act to “mandate” Choco Taco production.

Klondike in a statement says a plan to bring it back is in the works, although “it may take some time.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

