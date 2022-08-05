What’s Trending with Charles: baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Friday and that means it’s time to catch up on what was trending this week both locally and nationally.

WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on Thursday. President Biden called her sentencing “unacceptable” and he said that he will continue to work to get her home.

The Kremlin made it clear on Friday that if a prisoner swap is going to happen, it warns the United States not to publicize it.

In Madison on Friday night, the 2022 Major League Eating World Banana Pudding Championship is happening at CrossPointe church. The person who places first will earn $1,500. So, if you are interested in watching people try to become the world champion for eating banana pudding, head to Madison at 6:45 p.m.

In animal news, the Cincinnati Zoo welcomed a baby hippo on Wednesday night. Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo, making Fiona a big sister.

