Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Tuberville’s VA benefits bill passes the senate

Sen. Tuberville's bill to amend Title 38 passed through the Senate Wednesday.
Sen. Tuberville's bill to amend Title 38 passed through the Senate Wednesday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s bill that will make amendments to Title 38 of the U.S. Code passed through the senate Thursday.

The legislation that Tuberville introduced requires the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to modify the language used on official forms that clarify the regulations for transferring GI Bill benefits to a dependent.

According to Tuberville’s website, currently, service members may transfer their Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to a spouse or child as long as they have done three things.

  1. Completed at least six years on the date the service member requests to transfer the benefit, and
  2. Agreed to add four more years of service, and
  3. The individual receiving the benefits has enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System.

Tuberville’s website says that the transfer form requires service members to fill out an “end date” field, which according to Tuberville is the cause of many incorrect forms. In Tuberville’s bill, this field would be removed and instead the benefit would expire when the dependant turns 26 years old.

Along with Tuberville are Senators John Thune, Marco Rubio, Mike Braun, Tim Scott, Dianna Feinstein and Raphael Warnock.

Below is the section of Title 38 that Tuberville is looking to amend. His bill states that in paragraph one (1) “and” would be added after the semicolon. In paragraph two (2) the final “; and” would be struck from the paragraph and period would replace them. Lastly paragraph (3) would be completely struck from the bill.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Man arrested after escaping barricade situation Tuesday
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell...
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

Latest News

Bank Independent to construct new operations center
Bank Independent to construct new operations center
Milam was arrested and charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Decatur VICE arrests man for sale of narcotics
Raymond Matthew McKinney, 35, of Phil Campbell
Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest
Andrew Scott Strasser, 31, of Decatur, AL
Decatur man arrested for theft of catalytic converters