Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop

Ryan Thurmond (left) and Stacey Stephens (right)
Ryan Thurmond (left) and Stacey Stephens (right)(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents, deputies and the Scottsboro Police Department served a search warrant at 929 South Broad St at the SKN WORKS Tattoo shop.

During the course of the search, officers and deputies located Meth, Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Suboxone, Diazepam, and Marijuana. Drug paraphernalia such as bongs, pipes, baggies and containers commonly used with illegal narcotics were found.

Three people were arrested for the possession and were transported to the Jackson County Jail and booked without incident.

Ashley Wayne Kimbrell, 42, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance-Meth, Alprazolam, Suboxone, Diazepam, and Hydrocodone, along with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kimbrell has been released on a $13,000 bond.

Ryan Elizabeth Thurmond, 27, was charged with UPOCS-Alprazolam and Meth, UPOM 2nd, IPPM-Naloxone, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Thurmond is being held on a $7,000 bond.

Stacey Michelle Stephens,41, was charged with UPOCS-Alprazolam, Meth and Suboxone, and PODP. Stephens is being held on an $8,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Joe's Pawn Shop owner, Joe Cephus Campbell was arrested following the raid
Owner among three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Service raid
A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug 9 and 10
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’

Latest News

Both incidents are under investigation by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division.
2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility
Man fleed scene after hiding in homeowners closet
Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet
According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, the person was injured in a...
Person transported to hospital with serious injuries after motorcycle wreck
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of crimes in 3 states to be extradited to Michigan