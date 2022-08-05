Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents, deputies and the Scottsboro Police Department served a search warrant at 929 South Broad St at the SKN WORKS Tattoo shop.

During the course of the search, officers and deputies located Meth, Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Suboxone, Diazepam, and Marijuana. Drug paraphernalia such as bongs, pipes, baggies and containers commonly used with illegal narcotics were found.

Three people were arrested for the possession and were transported to the Jackson County Jail and booked without incident.

Ashley Wayne Kimbrell, 42, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance-Meth, Alprazolam, Suboxone, Diazepam, and Hydrocodone, along with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kimbrell has been released on a $13,000 bond.

Ryan Elizabeth Thurmond, 27, was charged with UPOCS-Alprazolam and Meth, UPOM 2nd, IPPM-Naloxone, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Thurmond is being held on a $7,000 bond.

Stacey Michelle Stephens,41, was charged with UPOCS-Alprazolam, Meth and Suboxone, and PODP. Stephens is being held on an $8,000 bond.

