Talking hot trends with Monkee's
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The owner of Monkee’s joined Tennessee Valley Living on Friday to discuss the latest fashion trends and show what’s available at Monkee’s!

Kathryn Dennis and a model at Monkee’s, Ella, talked about what is flying off the shelves right now as the temperatures stay high. Monkee’s has some great new products available that doesn’t stop at clothes. At Monkee’s you can find jewelry, shoes, handbags and more!

To learn more about what they have to choose from, click here.

